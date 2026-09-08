Jorge Cotte
Joined March 2018 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Never Knew a Love Like This Before: Eight Wild Stan Stories to Read Before You Watch 'Swarm' on Prime Video
From Rachael Ray's 'Lemonade'-stained Instagram to 'Meet Me in Temecula', here are eight wild stan stories to read before you watch the new series 'Swarm.'
Jorge Cotte1280 days ago
Paul Schrader's Wild Facebook Posts Remind Me of Roland Barthes's "The Death of the Author"
Paul Schrader's wild Facebook posts might muddy how you interpret his films, but doing that is easier if you just pretend that he doesn't exist.
Jorge Cotte1308 days ago
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Brockhampton (But Were Afraid to Ask)
Confused by the many members, the face paint, the numbered albums, and all those videos? Here’s a primer.
Jorge Cotte3102 days ago