Jonathan Brent
Joined September 2015 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Could The Avalanches have made Since I Left You in 2016?
The Avalanches redefined Australian music with 2000's Since I Left You. Would they have been able to do it in 2016?
Jonathan Brent3878 days ago
An Oral History of The Presets' Beams Album
Ten years on, the Sydney duo tell us that the key to blowing up is doing everything wrong.
Jonathan Brent3923 days ago
We Can't All be Celebrity Meme Curators (and That's a Good Thing)
Who really owns something that belongs to the Internet?
Jonathan Brent4020 days ago