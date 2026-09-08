Jonathan Brens
Joined December 2024 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The 10 Most Influential Female Athletes Right Now
These game-changing athletes aren’t just dominating their sports—they’re reshaping culture, breaking records, and proving that their influence extends far beyond the playing field.
Jonathan Brens553 days ago
The Top 10 Quarterbacks In The NFL Right Now, Ranked
Who are the top 10 QBs in the NFL right now? With just about a month left in the regular season, these are our rankings.
Jonathan Brens638 days ago
The 15 Best Movies of 2024
From ‘Alien: Romulus’ to ‘Gladiator II’ to ‘Hit Man’ to ‘Wicked,’ here are our choices for this year’s greatest films.
Jonathan Brens638 days ago