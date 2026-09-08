Jonathan Brens

Joined December 2024 | 3 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles

The 10 Most Influential Female Athletes Right Now

These game-changing athletes aren’t just dominating their sports—they’re reshaping culture, breaking records, and proving that their influence extends far beyond the playing field.

Jonathan Brens553 days ago
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen shaking hands on a football field, surrounded by photographers and fans in a stadium.

The Top 10 Quarterbacks In The NFL Right Now, Ranked

Who are the top 10 QBs in the NFL right now? With just about a month left in the regular season, these are our rankings.

Jonathan Brens638 days ago
Collage of 2024 films: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Denzel Washington in regal attire, and Timothée Chalamet in a desert setting.

The 15 Best Movies of 2024

From ‘Alien: Romulus’ to ‘Gladiator II’ to ‘Hit Man’ to ‘Wicked,’ here are our choices for this year’s greatest films.

Jonathan Brens638 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App