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Jon Tanners

Joined January 2015 | 7 posts
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10 Things to Know Heading Into Coachella Weekend 2

The second weekend of Coachella is upon us. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared.

Jon Tanners4171 days ago
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The Struggle Is Real: What It's Like to Hunt for the Next Great Unsigned Rapper

A full-time A&R and part-time blogger talks about what it's like to search the depths of the Internet looking for new talent.

Jon Tanners4254 days ago
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option4 - "Deep Diamonds"

Jon Tanners4693 days ago
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Sir Sly - "Gold (La'Reda Remix)"

Though typically dealing in electro house, a quick peak at one phrase in the group's SoundCloud bio gives immediate insight into where this decidedly un-electro house-y remix of LA band Sir Sly's "Gold" came from: "An Electro House Duo with an addiction to Bass, the dance floor orgasm... and the insane... in all its forms."

Jon Tanners4753 days ago
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Arnold – “plus and minus (shh)”

While a full discussion of trap has to account for quite a few years of hip-hop history and a few different strains of electronic music, it's fascinat

Jon Tanners4853 days ago
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Stream Sluggers' Self-Titled EP

Let's dispense with the pleasantries: If you're sampling Khia's notoriously illicit "My Neck My Back" on the closing track of your EP, subtlety is not

Jon Tanners4887 days ago

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