Jon Tanners
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10 Things to Know Heading Into Coachella Weekend 2
The second weekend of Coachella is upon us. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared.
The Struggle Is Real: What It's Like to Hunt for the Next Great Unsigned Rapper
A full-time A&R and part-time blogger talks about what it's like to search the depths of the Internet looking for new talent.
Sir Sly - "Gold (La'Reda Remix)"
Though typically dealing in electro house, a quick peak at one phrase in the group's SoundCloud bio gives immediate insight into where this decidedly un-electro house-y remix of LA band Sir Sly's "Gold" came from: "An Electro House Duo with an addiction to Bass, the dance floor orgasm... and the insane... in all its forms."
Arnold – “plus and minus (shh)”
While a full discussion of trap has to account for quite a few years of hip-hop history and a few different strains of electronic music, it's fascinat
Stream Sluggers' Self-Titled EP
Let's dispense with the pleasantries: If you're sampling Khia's notoriously illicit "My Neck My Back" on the closing track of your EP, subtlety is not