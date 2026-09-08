Jon Reiss
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Junkie's Paradise: There's an Ibogaine Shortage, Here's Why You Should Care
The activist discusses the use of Ibogaine to treat opiate withdrawal.
Jon Reiss4404 days ago
How a Heroin-Addicted Rapper Turned Drugs into Performance Art
Cadalack Ron was accused of shooting up heroin during a battle rap. In this interview, he comes clean about his intentions.
Jon Reiss4491 days ago
Amateur Hour: How the Adult Entertainment Business Turns Fans into Stars
A new trend pervading the porn industry is giving men the opportunity to see what happens when fantasy meets reality.
Jon Reiss4502 days ago