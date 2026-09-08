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John Walaszek

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Joined August 2016 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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Trouble and Mike Will Made It on Outkast, 'Edgewood,' and What Makes Drake and 40 Great

This episode is proof that Mike Will and Trouble need their own TV show.

John Walaszek3065 days ago
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Smokepurpp & Murda Beatz on Fortnite, Making "123," and Their Humble Beginnings

'Bless Yo Trap' is out now.

John Walaszek3072 days ago
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Nick Cannon Shares an Incredible Kanye West Story

Kanye West is living every day like it's his birthday.

John Walaszek3079 days ago
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Marlon Wayans on Lil Pump, Jay Z, and Why 2Pac Would Hate Today's Rap

On the series premiere of Delete Your History, Marlon Wayans takes us back.

John Walaszek3086 days ago
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Lil Xan on Changing His Name, 'Xanarchy,' and Getting a Pet Ferret

We brought in the rising rapper for the latest episode of Trending Topics.

John Walaszek3163 days ago
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Aminé, 6LACK, and Other New Artists Whose Names You've Been Pronouncing Wrong

Well actually, it's pronounced like this.

John Walaszek3325 days ago
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Ski Mask The Slump God on Rocket League, SoundCloud Rappers, and Post Malone

We should have never given Ski Mask a spinning chair smh.

John Walaszek3332 days ago

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