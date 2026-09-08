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Trouble and Mike Will Made It on Outkast, 'Edgewood,' and What Makes Drake and 40 Great
This episode is proof that Mike Will and Trouble need their own TV show.
Smokepurpp & Murda Beatz on Fortnite, Making "123," and Their Humble Beginnings
'Bless Yo Trap' is out now.
Nick Cannon Shares an Incredible Kanye West Story
Kanye West is living every day like it's his birthday.
Marlon Wayans on Lil Pump, Jay Z, and Why 2Pac Would Hate Today's Rap
On the series premiere of Delete Your History, Marlon Wayans takes us back.
Lil Xan on Changing His Name, 'Xanarchy,' and Getting a Pet Ferret
We brought in the rising rapper for the latest episode of Trending Topics.
Aminé, 6LACK, and Other New Artists Whose Names You've Been Pronouncing Wrong
Well actually, it's pronounced like this.
Ski Mask The Slump God on Rocket League, SoundCloud Rappers, and Post Malone
We should have never given Ski Mask a spinning chair smh.