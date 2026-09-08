Joel Ortiz Portrait

Joel Ortiz

Joined July 2014 | 257 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Marching on.

Joel Ortiz4939 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Going green.

Joel Ortiz4946 days ago
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30 Worst Fake Sneakers On Instagram Right Now

With the help of Fake Files we put together a list of the 30 Worst Fake Sneakers Right Now, and no, they are not B-Grades.

Joel Ortiz4951 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Put a cork in it.

Joel Ortiz4953 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Winter wear.

Joel Ortiz4968 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

February fresh.

Joel Ortiz4975 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Straight flexin'

Joel Ortiz4982 days ago
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The 50 Lamest Sneaker Photos on Instagram

Ain't flexin'.

Joel Ortiz4982 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Ball so hard.

Joel Ortiz4989 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Picking up steam.

Joel Ortiz4996 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Lets get things started.

Joel Ortiz5002 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Holiday style.

Joel Ortiz5009 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Almost done with 2012.

Joel Ortiz5024 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Tis the season.

Joel Ortiz5031 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Jingle Bells.

Joel Ortiz5038 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Last weeks leftovers.

Joel Ortiz5045 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Photos on Instagram This Week

Giving thanks.

Joel Ortiz5052 days ago

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