Joe Sherman
Latest Stories
How Pintrill Is Making High-End Sneakers Available to More Than Just Sneakerheads
Lifestyle brand PINTRILL drops a fresh crop of
We're Just Being Honest: Why Future Should Be the Next Artist to Collaborate With adidas
It's about time Future got his own sneaker collaboration, and adidas needs to give it to him.
PSA: It’s Time For Michael Jordan to Speak Up Against Sneaker Violence
Violence over Air Jordan releases has almost become the new normal, and it's time for Michael Jordan to take a stand.
How the Yeezy 3 Could Shift Sneaker Culture
Kanye recently announced the release of his highly anticipated shoe with adidas. Find out why we think the Yeezy 3 will change sneaker culture.
My Girlfriend Has a Better Sneaker Collection Than Me
So what happens when you realize your girl has more heat than you? Find out how someone dealt with it.
Imagining The Nike LeBron Prelude Pack
Are you ready for Nike to retro LeBron's signature sneakers? Check out what we think the LeBron Prelude Pack will look like with some help from Dead Dilly.
What LeBron James' Return to Cleveland Means for Sneaker Culture
LeBron James will make his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Check out what that might mean for sneaker culture.
What Jabari Parker Brings to Jordan Brand (That Other Pros Can't)
Jabari Parker is poised to be the next big thing in the NBA. Find out why it was only right that he sign a shoe deal with Jordan Brand.
Dear Nike LeBron XI, We Hardly Knew Ye
It seemed as if the Nike LeBron 11 was going to be the best shoe in the LeBron signature line. Check out remembering the shoe from the eyes of a true fan.
Things Sneakerheads Do After Buying Shoes Online (Explained In Drake GIFs)
Copping shoes online is now a major part of the culture. Check out things people do after buying shoes online with a little help from Drake.
1 of 1: The Sneakers Worn During Tracy McGrady's 11 Best Performances
What sneakers did Tracy McGrady wear when he dropped 13 points in 35 seconds? Find out here as we highlight T-Mac's sneakers during his best performances.
Why Nick Young Is This Year's NBA (Sneaker) MVP
No one in the NBA has consistently brought the heat like Nick Young this year. Find out why Swaggy P is the King of sneakers in the NBA.
A Recent History of Cinco de Mayo Themed Sneakers
Cinco de Mayo is finally here! To honor the Mexican holiday we take a look back at some Cinco de Mayo inspired sneakers from the past years.
These Elephant Print Air Force 1 Lows Would Make Dumbo Proud
Nike Sportswear will be introducing the "Gold Elephant" Air Force 1 Low for the Summer. Check out the detail on these!
You Won't Believe What Gronk Did in His "South Beach" LeBron 9 Elite
Rob Gronkowski made an appearance at the Kansas State Football Spring game in his "South Beach" LeBron 9s. Check out what he did next.
The "Volt" Jordan Future Just Got a Release Date
A while back we got a glimpse at the crazy Air Jordan Future "Volt." Now have a release date. Will you be copping?
Represent Your City With the Adidas Top Ten City Pack
The adidas Top Ten is back with a new look. Check out the new colorways that will represent Detroit New York, L.A., and Miami.