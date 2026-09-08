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Joe Sherman

Joined July 2014 | 46 posts
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Latest Stories

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How Pintrill Is Making High-End Sneakers Available to More Than Just Sneakerheads

Lifestyle brand PINTRILL drops a fresh crop of

Joe Sherman4047 days ago
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We're Just Being Honest: Why Future Should Be the Next Artist to Collaborate With adidas

It's about time Future got his own sneaker collaboration, and adidas needs to give it to him.

Joe Sherman4097 days ago
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PSA: It’s Time For Michael Jordan to Speak Up Against Sneaker Violence

Violence over Air Jordan releases has almost become the new normal, and it's time for Michael Jordan to take a stand.

Joe Sherman4272 days ago
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How the Yeezy 3 Could Shift Sneaker Culture

Kanye recently announced the release of his highly anticipated shoe with adidas. Find out why we think the Yeezy 3 will change sneaker culture.

Joe Sherman4392 days ago
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My Girlfriend Has a Better Sneaker Collection Than Me

So what happens when you realize your girl has more heat than you? Find out how someone dealt with it.

Joe Sherman4419 days ago

Imagining The Nike LeBron Prelude Pack

Are you ready for Nike to retro LeBron's signature sneakers? Check out what we think the LeBron Prelude Pack will look like with some help from Dead Dilly.

Joe Sherman4426 days ago
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What LeBron James' Return to Cleveland Means for Sneaker Culture

LeBron James will make his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Check out what that might mean for sneaker culture.

Joe Sherman4451 days ago
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What Jabari Parker Brings to Jordan Brand (That Other Pros Can't)

Jabari Parker is poised to be the next big thing in the NBA. Find out why it was only right that he sign a shoe deal with Jordan Brand.

Joe Sherman4464 days ago
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Dear Nike LeBron XI, We Hardly Knew Ye

It seemed as if the Nike LeBron 11 was going to be the best shoe in the LeBron signature line. Check out remembering the shoe from the eyes of a true fan.

Joe Sherman4473 days ago
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Things Sneakerheads Do After Buying Shoes Online (Explained In Drake GIFs)

Copping shoes online is now a major part of the culture. Check out things people do after buying shoes online with a little help from Drake.

Joe Sherman4477 days ago
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1 of 1: The Sneakers Worn During Tracy McGrady's 11 Best Performances

What sneakers did Tracy McGrady wear when he dropped 13 points in 35 seconds? Find out here as we highlight T-Mac's sneakers during his best performances.

Joe Sherman4499 days ago
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Why Nick Young Is This Year's NBA (Sneaker) MVP

No one in the NBA has consistently brought the heat like Nick Young this year. Find out why Swaggy P is the King of sneakers in the NBA.

Joe Sherman4517 days ago

A Recent History of Cinco de Mayo Themed Sneakers

Cinco de Mayo is finally here! To honor the Mexican holiday we take a look back at some Cinco de Mayo inspired sneakers from the past years.

Joe Sherman4518 days ago
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These Elephant Print Air Force 1 Lows Would Make Dumbo Proud

Nike Sportswear will be introducing the "Gold Elephant" Air Force 1 Low for the Summer. Check out the detail on these!

Joe Sherman4523 days ago
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You Won't Believe What Gronk Did in His "South Beach" LeBron 9 Elite

Rob Gronkowski made an appearance at the Kansas State Football Spring game in his "South Beach" LeBron 9s. Check out what he did next.

Joe Sherman4523 days ago
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The "Volt" Jordan Future Just Got a Release Date

A while back we got a glimpse at the crazy Air Jordan Future "Volt." Now have a release date. Will you be copping?

Joe Sherman4523 days ago
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Represent Your City With the Adidas Top Ten City Pack

The adidas Top Ten is back with a new look. Check out the new colorways that will represent Detroit New York, L.A., and Miami.

Joe Sherman4523 days ago

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