Joann Pan Portrait

Joann Pan

Joined July 2014 | 132 posts
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Latest Stories

This App Can Always Find Something for You and Your Friends To Do

Social games to play with your pals

Joann Pan4918 days ago
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Instagram Photo Graces "The New York Times" Front Page

Above the fold.

Joann Pan4918 days ago
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A Universal Stand For Your Entire Gadget Collection

Holds up all of your devices up

Joann Pan4919 days ago

Have America's Best Eats Delivered to Your Door

What's on your list?

Joann Pan4919 days ago
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"Girl Meets World" Cast Gives Us a Behind-the-Scenes Look on Instagram

Meet Cory and Topanga's son and daughter

Joann Pan4919 days ago

Thin Health-Tracking Sensors Can Be Sprayed Onto Skin

These durable devices can replace clunky fitness trackers.

Joann Pan4919 days ago
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Sleek Bracelet Displays Your Text Messages

Great for meetings, the road and the classroom.

Joann Pan4920 days ago
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Teen Dreams Up Massive Boat That Will Clean Up Plastic in World's Oceans

Could clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Joann Pan4920 days ago
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This Tiny Cube Hacks Old Stereos, Adds Bluetooth Capabilities

A device that could revive millions of old speakers

Joann Pan4921 days ago
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Build Your Own Weather Station With This Smartphone-Connected System

Be in control of your own environment

Joann Pan4921 days ago

The Made-to-Order iPad Stand For Minimalists

Beautifully handcrafted

Joann Pan4922 days ago
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Portable Emergency Cellphone Charger Fit on Your Keychain

Smallest phone charger

Joann Pan4922 days ago
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This Stick-On Organizer For Your Laptop Will Make Life Easier

The always-on-the-go laptop jacket

Joann Pan4923 days ago
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Measure Your Stress and Wellness With This iPhone Plug-in

With miniature health plug-in.

Joann Pan4925 days ago
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Tiny Smartphone-Connected Implant Warns You of Heart Attack

A blood lab under your skin.

Joann Pan4925 days ago

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