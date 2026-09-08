Jessica Pizzo Portrait

Jessica Pizzo

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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15 Works of Art Inspired by Social Media

As social media gets more and more popular, artists have taken notice and are creating tech-inspired artworks.

Jessica Pizzo4360 days ago
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15 Art Pieces That Expose Our Complicated Lives in the Bedroom

These works of art about sex, love, and intimacy reveal our private lives.

Jessica Pizzo4417 days ago
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20 Important African-American Female Artists of the 20th Century

We highlight the female artists whose work we should remember during Black History Month and Carrie Mae Weems' exhibition at the Guggenheim.

Jessica Pizzo4589 days ago
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20 Works From the Short-Lived Olympic Art Competitions

In the early 1990s, art was an Olympic sport.

Jessica Pizzo4600 days ago
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The 25 Most Iconic Blondes in Art

Blonde ambition, art history style.

Jessica Pizzo4897 days ago
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25 Artists Inspired by Maps

Geography and navigation have influenced many of the greats.

Jessica Pizzo4931 days ago
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25 Incredible Artworks Inspired by Heartbreak

Just what you need this Valentine's Day.

Jessica Pizzo4964 days ago
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The 25 Most Iconic Artworks of People Sleeping

In celebration of the Met's new exhibition, "Sleeping Eros."

Jessica Pizzo4979 days ago
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25 Incredible Examples of Aquatic Art

Accessible art that floats on water or lives underneath the sea.

Jessica Pizzo4992 days ago
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The 25 Most Iconic Little Black Dresses in Art

Who knew there were so many?

Jessica Pizzo5010 days ago
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