Jessica Pizzo
Latest Stories
15 Works of Art Inspired by Social Media
As social media gets more and more popular, artists have taken notice and are creating tech-inspired artworks.
15 Art Pieces That Expose Our Complicated Lives in the Bedroom
These works of art about sex, love, and intimacy reveal our private lives.
20 Important African-American Female Artists of the 20th Century
We highlight the female artists whose work we should remember during Black History Month and Carrie Mae Weems' exhibition at the Guggenheim.
20 Works From the Short-Lived Olympic Art Competitions
In the early 1990s, art was an Olympic sport.
25 Artists Inspired by Maps
Geography and navigation have influenced many of the greats.
25 Incredible Artworks Inspired by Heartbreak
Just what you need this Valentine's Day.
The 25 Most Iconic Artworks of People Sleeping
In celebration of the Met's new exhibition, "Sleeping Eros."
25 Incredible Examples of Aquatic Art
Accessible art that floats on water or lives underneath the sea.
The 25 Most Iconic Little Black Dresses in Art
Who knew there were so many?