Jessica Magtalas
Joined November 2022 | 2 posts
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Gia Vorne Is Making Music for the Soul, and She’s Only Getting Started
Gia Vorne is one of Australia's most promising R&B talents. She spoke to Complex AU about music, creating her debut EP, and her latest collab with JD Sports.
Jessica Magtalas1204 days ago
The Best Shows on Binge (May 2023)
The best TV shows on Australian streaming services: The Last Of Us , Swarm, Power Book II: Ghost, Outer Banks, Succession, Class of '07, The Glory.
Jessica Magtalas1262 days ago