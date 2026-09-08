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Jessica Jupiter

Joined July 2014 | 30 posts
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Latest Stories

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13 Unusual Ingredients Bartenders Use in Cocktails, and Why

From acid phosphate to liquid nitrogen, get to know the strange things that go into your drinks.

Jessica Jupiter4620 days ago
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14 Unexpected Benefits of Sex

As if you needed another excuse.

Jessica Jupiter4737 days ago
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25 Free Things To Do in NYC This Summer

Get the most out of this summer without spending a dime.

Jessica Jupiter4854 days ago
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25 Cool Liquor Bottles Worth Buying For the Bottle Alone

The sweet, sweet liquor is only half the appeal.

Jessica Jupiter4856 days ago
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Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime

Experience the Big Apple without the big spending.

Jessica Jupiter4858 days ago
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Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime

Because all New Yorkers love free.

Jessica Jupiter4864 days ago
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20 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite '90s Snacks

These snacks might have peaked in the '90s, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them today.

Jessica Jupiter4867 days ago
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Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime

Save your money this weekend.

Jessica Jupiter4872 days ago
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13 Unusual Ingredients Bartenders Use in Cocktails, and Why

From acid phosphate to liquid nitrogen, get to know the strange things that go into your drinks.

Jessica Jupiter4873 days ago
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Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime

The best way to spend the weekend requires zero spending.

Jessica Jupiter4879 days ago
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10 Great Apps That Making Dining Out Easier

Did you plan on using the Yellow Pages?

Jessica Jupiter4880 days ago
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25 More People Who Had One Job to Do and Failed

For some, one job is one too many.

Jessica Jupiter4885 days ago
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Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime

Fortunately, we have found them, and conveniently listed them for you: Free 99: 10 Things to Do in New York City This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime.

Jessica Jupiter4886 days ago
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The 15 Weirdest Ways to Consume Alcohol

Apparently, mouth-to-cup boozing is overrated.

Jessica Jupiter4887 days ago
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The 10 Best Ice Cream Trucks Driving Around NYC

Delicious dairy, on wheels.

Jessica Jupiter4888 days ago
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Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You A Dime

Spend your weekend not spending a dime.

Jessica Jupiter4893 days ago
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Get To Know Your State's Open Container Laws

How to avoid fines for that open beer bottle.

Jessica Jupiter4894 days ago
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10 Free Treats to Score in NYC This Spring

Nothing tastes sweeter than free.

Jessica Jupiter4902 days ago

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