Jessica Jupiter
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13 Unusual Ingredients Bartenders Use in Cocktails, and Why
From acid phosphate to liquid nitrogen, get to know the strange things that go into your drinks.
25 Free Things To Do in NYC This Summer
Get the most out of this summer without spending a dime.
25 Cool Liquor Bottles Worth Buying For the Bottle Alone
The sweet, sweet liquor is only half the appeal.
Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime
Experience the Big Apple without the big spending.
Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime
Because all New Yorkers love free.
20 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite '90s Snacks
These snacks might have peaked in the '90s, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them today.
Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime
Save your money this weekend.
13 Unusual Ingredients Bartenders Use in Cocktails, and Why
From acid phosphate to liquid nitrogen, get to know the strange things that go into your drinks.
Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime
The best way to spend the weekend requires zero spending.
10 Great Apps That Making Dining Out Easier
Did you plan on using the Yellow Pages?
25 More People Who Had One Job to Do and Failed
For some, one job is one too many.
Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime
Fortunately, we have found them, and conveniently listed them for you: Free 99: 10 Things to Do in New York City This Weekend That Won't Cost You a Dime.
The 15 Weirdest Ways to Consume Alcohol
Apparently, mouth-to-cup boozing is overrated.
The 10 Best Ice Cream Trucks Driving Around NYC
Delicious dairy, on wheels.
Free 99: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Won't Cost You A Dime
Spend your weekend not spending a dime.
Get To Know Your State's Open Container Laws
How to avoid fines for that open beer bottle.
10 Free Treats to Score in NYC This Spring
Nothing tastes sweeter than free.