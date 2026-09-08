Jeremy Gordon
Joined March 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Did 'Suicide Squad' Peak After Its First Trailer?
How is it that we're feeling 'Suicide Squad' fatigue?
Jeremy Gordon3745 days ago
Some Life Advice About Weed and Routine for Young-ish Stoners
Figuring out your relationship to weed can be a lot like figuring our your relationship to becoming an adult.
Jeremy Gordon3832 days ago