Jeremy Beal
Latest Stories
Beating the House: How Vegas and Video Games Match-Up When Predicting the Playoffs
With the NHL and NBA playoffs underway, we take a look at how video games and Vegas match-up when predicting playoff winners.
Beyond Normandy and World War II: The History We Want to Play
World War II and Normandy have starred in more games that we can count. Let's come up with some new shit.
Jesus Take the Controller! Christianity's Bizzare Presence in Video Games
Easter Sunday and Good Friday got us thinking, what's the most bizarre use of faith in games.
"South Park: The Stick of Truth": Video Game Tie-Ins and the Accomplishment of Licensed Legitimacy
Video games have finally done a decent job of licensing a film property.
How We Got to "Titanfall" or Why Don't I Have a Mech Yet?
The ongoing evolution of make believe technology.
10 Video Game Mashups the Complex Staff Wish Existed
Let's get legal on this.
Sex and the Console: Will Sony and Microsoft Ever Cozy Up to the Adult Industry?
They certainly should considering how much money is to be made.
NBA All Star Weekend and the Greatest Digital NBA Team Ever Assembled
92 Dream Team can't touch this.
Super Bowl Sunday, EA Madden, and the Uncanny Valley
What happens to EA Sports when they catch up to the big show