Jeremy Beal Portrait

Jeremy Beal

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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Beating the House: How Vegas and Video Games Match-Up When Predicting the Playoffs

With the NHL and NBA playoffs underway, we take a look at how video games and Vegas match-up when predicting playoff winners.

Jeremy Beal4489 days ago
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Beyond Normandy and World War II: The History We Want to Play

World War II and Normandy have starred in more games that we can count. Let's come up with some new shit.

Jeremy Beal4519 days ago
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Jesus Take the Controller! Christianity's Bizzare Presence in Video Games

Easter Sunday and Good Friday got us thinking, what's the most bizarre use of faith in games.

Jeremy Beal4534 days ago
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"South Park: The Stick of Truth": Video Game Tie-Ins and the Accomplishment of Licensed Legitimacy

Video games have finally done a decent job of licensing a film property.

Jeremy Beal4560 days ago
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How We Got to "Titanfall" or Why Don't I Have a Mech Yet?

The ongoing evolution of make believe technology.

Jeremy Beal4573 days ago
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10 Video Game Mashups the Complex Staff Wish Existed

Let's get legal on this.

Jeremy Beal4583 days ago
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Sex and the Console: Will Sony and Microsoft Ever Cozy Up to the Adult Industry?

They certainly should considering how much money is to be made.

Jeremy Beal4583 days ago
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NBA All Star Weekend and the Greatest Digital NBA Team Ever Assembled

92 Dream Team can't touch this.

Jeremy Beal4597 days ago
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Super Bowl Sunday, EA Madden, and the Uncanny Valley

What happens to EA Sports when they catch up to the big show

Jeremy Beal4610 days ago

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