Jennifer Ross
Joined November 2021 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Spoil Your Squad With Soothing Self Care Gifts This Holiday Season
Shop our top picks for soothing self care gifts to buy this holiday season including Versace fragrances, Alo Yoga sweats, a Four Seasons gift card, and more.
Jennifer Ross1749 days ago
Step Up Your Holiday Gift Giving Game With These Top Picks
Gift giving is hard enough, but don’t worry, we have a foolproof list filled with items that everyone will love. Shop Telfar bags, Versace perfumes, and more.
Jennifer Ross1760 days ago