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Jeff Thrope

Joined July 2014 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

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How to Protect Your Face This Winter

Don't let the harsh winter take it's toll on your face. Fight back with these essential tips to protecting your skin in cold weather.

Jeff Thrope4307 days ago
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The Best Grooming Products for the Traveling Man

The most crucial aspect of traveling is knowing how to packing appropriately. Fortunately, this guide can make your next trip run a lot more smoothly.

Jeff Thrope4335 days ago
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10 Ways Shaving Your Beard Will Improve Your Life

Shaving that thing you call a beard will instantly improve your life. Here's how.

Jeff Thrope4402 days ago
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How to Plan Your First Trip to Iceland

Headed to Iceland for the first time? This checklist should help.

Jeff Thrope4416 days ago
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10 Exotic Vacation Spots You Didn't Know Existed

While there will always be exotic and unknown places for us to visit, we’ve put together a list of our favorite ten.

Jeff Thrope4509 days ago
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The 10 Best Coffee Shops in Denver

Drink up.

Jeff Thrope4641 days ago
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10 Adventurous Outdoor Trips To Take This Winter

Start packing.

Jeff Thrope4654 days ago
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The 10 Best Après-Ski Bars in North America

Worth the trip.

Jeff Thrope4668 days ago
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10 Exclusive Places In San Francisco You'll Never Get Into

If you're lucky, these doors could open for you one day.

Jeff Thrope4714 days ago
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Shore Leave: 14 Spots In Port Cities To Celebrate America's Independence

This isn't just for sailors...

Jeff Thrope4825 days ago
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Underrated Icons: 10 Underground Creative Pioneers

Many pioneers go unnoticed. It's time to change that.

Jeff Thrope4845 days ago

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