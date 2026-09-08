Jeff Staple Portrait

Jeff Staple

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

Jeff Staple's Top 20 Sneakers of 2013

Bird call.

Jeff Staple4654 days ago
Photo Removed

The 50 Greatest Streetwear T-Shirts of All Time

Jeff Staple has put together the 50 greatest streetwear T-shirts of all time, and it might surprise you.

Jeff Staple4685 days ago
Photo Removed

The 50 Most Influential People In Sneaker History

Jeff Staple breaks it down.

Jeff Staple5147 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App