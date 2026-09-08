Jed Wells
Joined July 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
How Jasper Mutimer Took His Brand to the Top of Australia’s Streetwear Scene
The young designer behind Mutimer has created viral pieces that have cut through the noise in an increasingly saturated social media landscape. Speaking to Complex Australia, he reflects on his unexpected rise to the top and looks ahead to the future.
Jed Wells746 days ago
How ASICS’ Collaborations With Australian Brands Are Shaping Sneaker Culture
From Perth's HAL Studios to Sydney's Above The Clouds, delve into ASICS’ collaborations with Australia's top tastemakers.
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