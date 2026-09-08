Jed Wells Portrait

Jed Wells

Joined July 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

This is an image of Jasper Mutimer

How Jasper Mutimer Took His Brand to the Top of Australia’s Streetwear Scene

The young designer behind Mutimer has created viral pieces that have cut through the noise in an increasingly saturated social media landscape. Speaking to Complex Australia, he reflects on his unexpected rise to the top and looks ahead to the future.

Jed Wells746 days ago
A sneaker image featuring a collage of various sneaker designs showcasing different textures, patterns, and materials

How ASICS’ Collaborations With Australian Brands Are Shaping Sneaker Culture

From Perth's HAL Studios to Sydney's Above The Clouds, delve into ASICS’ collaborations with Australia's top tastemakers.

Jed Wells794 days ago

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