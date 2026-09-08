Jed Goldstein Portrait

Jed Goldstein

Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Solid Reasons Why You'll Never Move Back to NYC

10 reasons why you will never move back to New York after you leave.

Jed Goldstein4445 days ago
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10 Ways to Stay Friends with Your Ex, As Explained by Exes

Exes explain how they stayed friends after their breakup. Exes give relationship tips about how to stay friends.

Jed Goldstein4509 days ago
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The 10 Types of People Who Move to L.A.

It's only natural.

Jed Goldstein4539 days ago
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10 Ways to Not Lose Your Soul in L.A.

10 ways not to lose your soul when you move to Los Angeles.

Jed Goldstein4551 days ago

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