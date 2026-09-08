Jayme Figueroa
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Review: "Halo: CE Anniversary" is a Reach
When Microsoft announced that they were re-releasing the original Halo game, it was hard for Halo fans not to be excited.
Jayme Figueroa5405 days ago
Review: "Sonic Generations" Trades Gimmicks For Nostalgia
Generations is the purest Sonic experience in years, and trades the gimmicks for nostalgia.
Jayme Figueroa5426 days ago