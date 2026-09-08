Jason Francis
Joined March 2017 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Why Did the NBA Flip-Flop on Hip-Hop?
Not too long ago, the NBA feared the influence of hip-hop was bad for business. As Drake hosts the first NBA Awards, it seems the league changed its mind.
Jason Francis3369 days ago
How the Golden State Warriors Went From Heroes to Heels
Just three years ago, the Golden State Warriors could do no wrong. Now they're the villains of the league. Here's how the tale turned.
Jason Francis3461 days ago
The New York Knicks Don't Deserve Carmelo Anthony
Winning in New York City is like nothing else, yet the fans, media, and even management are quick to turn on you once you lose. Carmelo Anthony is carrying
Jason Francis3482 days ago