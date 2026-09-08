Jarrell R Hawkins Portrait

Jarrell R Hawkins

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

A History of Celebrities Wearing the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star

It's not just Kurt Cobain and Wiz Khalifa, see who's been spotted rocking this iconic sneaker.

Jarrell R Hawkins5701 days ago
Not Available Lead

Twit-Kicks All-Star: Adam Brown (@bece3000)

Today's All Star has some O.G. sneakers in his collection, he's been doing this for years.

Jarrell R Hawkins5701 days ago

Today's Twit-Kicks Round-Up: February 3, 2011

Check out what our followers are wearing today.

Jarrell R Hawkins5705 days ago

Today's Twit-Kicks Round-Up: February 1, 2011

See what our followers are wearing today and vote for the best pair.

Jarrell R Hawkins5707 days ago
Not Available Lead

Twit-Kicks All-Star: Fred Siliger (@BIGGFREDD)

Today's Twit-Kick All-Star has been in the game for a bit, and it shows. Check out his collection of crazy deadstocks.

Jarrell R Hawkins5708 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Conscious of Kicks: Common's Greatest Footwear Moments

He's an actor, he's a rapper, he dates Serena Williams, and he's got access to some solid kicks. Check the collection.

Jarrell R Hawkins5711 days ago
Not Available Lead

Twit-Kicks All-Star: Chris Rosario (@kixRrus)

Today's All-Star hails from Bed Stuy, Brooklyn. You know there had to be a 112 pack pick on here, but check out what else @kixRrus is rockin...

Jarrell R Hawkins5715 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App