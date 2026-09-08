Jarrell R Hawkins
Latest Stories
A History of Celebrities Wearing the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star
It's not just Kurt Cobain and Wiz Khalifa, see who's been spotted rocking this iconic sneaker.
Twit-Kicks All-Star: Adam Brown (@bece3000)
Today's All Star has some O.G. sneakers in his collection, he's been doing this for years.
Today's Twit-Kicks Round-Up: February 3, 2011
Check out what our followers are wearing today.
Today's Twit-Kicks Round-Up: February 1, 2011
See what our followers are wearing today and vote for the best pair.
Twit-Kicks All-Star: Fred Siliger (@BIGGFREDD)
Today's Twit-Kick All-Star has been in the game for a bit, and it shows. Check out his collection of crazy deadstocks.
Conscious of Kicks: Common's Greatest Footwear Moments
He's an actor, he's a rapper, he dates Serena Williams, and he's got access to some solid kicks. Check the collection.
Twit-Kicks All-Star: Chris Rosario (@kixRrus)
Today's All-Star hails from Bed Stuy, Brooklyn. You know there had to be a 112 pack pick on here, but check out what else @kixRrus is rockin...