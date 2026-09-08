Jamie Shupak Portrait

Jamie Shupak

Joined July 2014 | 57 posts
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Latest Stories

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Getting Around Town with Jamie Shupak: 8 Things Your Woman's Friends Won't Tell You

What are they saying when you aren't around?

Jamie Shupak5089 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Be Friends With Your Girl's Girlfriends

An essential act for the longevity of your relationship.

Jamie Shupak5103 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Move In With Her

Something to consider before taking the plunge.

Jamie Shupak5118 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Find Yourself, Find a Girlfriend

Stop trying so damn hard.

Jamie Shupak5132 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: On Not Giving a Damn About Age

That song R. Kelly wrote for Aaliyah? Totally true. And here's why.

Jamie Shupak5145 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Text Your Age If You Want to Get Laid

Put the abbreviations on chill.

Jamie Shupak5166 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: On the Virtues of Dating Around

Keep your Rolodex full.

Jamie Shupak5181 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Can You Hear Me Now?

What to do when your ex won't get the point.

Jamie Shupak5194 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Meet Women At Weddings

Find your plus one at the ceremony.

Jamie Shupak5208 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Conquering the Busy Girl

Adaptability is key.

Jamie Shupak5222 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Be The Perfect Plus One

Be a good date now, ya heard?

Jamie Shupak5236 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Picking the Right Restaurant for Date Night

Jamie gets an assist from Immaculate Infatuation.

Jamie Shupak5250 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: "What's Our Status?" (The Facebook Talk)

Is it official like a referee with a whistle?

Jamie Shupak5264 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: A Year of Lessons

Your dating columnist reflects on all the things learned in a year.

Jamie Shupak5292 days ago
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Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How About We, or, How About Not?

Don't let your dating profile suck.

Jamie Shupak5306 days ago

Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Wassup, Bro?

To all the dudes out there who are steady screwing up.

Jamie Shupak5320 days ago

Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Valentine's Day Dos and Don'ts

Before you doing anything rash, consult this.

Jamie Shupak5334 days ago

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