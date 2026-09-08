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Jake Paine

Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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From the "Glamorous Life" to Death Row: The Rise and Fall of Philadelphia's Cool C

After a second stay of execution this month, the Philadelphia rapper, once on the rise, remains behind bars for murder.

Jake Paine4250 days ago
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20 Rap Crews And Their Signature Cars

Rap Crews' Signature Cars

Jake Paine4488 days ago

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