Jake Paine
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
From the "Glamorous Life" to Death Row: The Rise and Fall of Philadelphia's Cool C
After a second stay of execution this month, the Philadelphia rapper, once on the rise, remains behind bars for murder.
Jake Paine4250 days ago