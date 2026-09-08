Jacqueline Verdugo Portrait

Jacqueline Verdugo

Joined February 2023 | 3 posts
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Karrueche TRan Red Portrait

Karrueche Tran Is More Than a Pretty Face

More than a model/actress, TNT's 'Claw' star Karrueche Tran shares her thoughts on everything from abortion and a society's impact on young girl's body image—including her own. In an open and honest interview, Karrueche lets us into her world and her plans for taking over Hollywood.

Jacqueline Verdugo3024 days ago
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The 10 Best Things We Saw At NYFW

We broke down the stuff worth seeing from New York fashion's busiest time of year.

Jacqueline Verdugo4017 days ago
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Street Style at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Fashion Show

From Kendall Jenner to Drake, everyone wore their most fire fits to the event.

Jacqueline Verdugo4019 days ago

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