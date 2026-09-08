Jackson Connor
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Still Trapping: What Made "Ghostbusters" Work, 30 Years Later
What did Ghostbusters do right to maintain a franchise over three decades and counting?
Jackson Connor4486 days ago
A Crazy Little Thing Called "Californication": Why Charles Bukowski Would Hate Hank Moody
How would Charles Bukowski feel about Showtime's "Californication"?
Jackson Connor4513 days ago
Why You Should Give Lauryn Hill's "Unplugged" Album Another Chance
Released 12 years ago today, Lauryn Hill's second album, "MTV Unplugged No. 2.0" deserves another look.
Jackson Connor4516 days ago
Remembering the NBA's Implicitly Racist Dress Code, and the Players Who Were Most Affected
Before David Stern implemented a dress code trying to rid the league of "thuggisness," these dudes shined.
Jackson Connor4523 days ago