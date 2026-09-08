Jack Erwin
Joined May 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Worst Dressed Men of 2016
Some guys have all the swag; some guys have none. These are the men with the least style in 2016.
Jack Erwin3566 days ago
Watching Gwen Ifill Ether White Mansplainers Reminds Us Why We Needed Her Now More Than Ever
Her wise counsel and tough journalism will be sorely missed.
Jack Erwin3594 days ago
Watch the Making of Stephen “Ragga” Marley's “As Far As I Can See,” Featuring Dead Prez
To celebrate the release of Stephen Marley's album 'Revelation Pt II: The Fruit of Life,' watch the final episode of our doc.
Jack Erwin3709 days ago
So Was That the Greatest Game We Ever Saw?
So where does Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals rank on the list of the greatest games we've ever seen? The Complex squad couldn't wait to weigh in.
Jack Erwin3742 days ago