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Jack Picone

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Jobs That Are Guaranteed to Make You an A-Hole

Never underestimate the Dark Side of the workforce.

Jack Picone4673 days ago
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10 Reasons Friendsgiving is Better Than Thanksgiving

Families had their day. Enter the "Dinner With Friends" Era.

Jack Picone4679 days ago
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Celebrities We Wish Were Running for Mayor of NYC

Anybody can be mayor. Except John Mayer.

Jack Picone4781 days ago
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Things Mayor Bloomberg Will Ban Next

Hide yo soda, hide yo sparklers.

Jack Picone4824 days ago
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Inappropriate Places to Fight With Your Girlfriend

Please stop; you're making a scene.

Jack Picone4825 days ago
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7 Reasons New Yorkers Should Embrace 7-Eleven

The Big Gulp belongs in the Big Apple.

Jack Picone4875 days ago
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10 Ways to Pretend You're a Native New Yorker

If you can fake it here, you can fake it anywhere.

Jack Picone4894 days ago
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The Complete Guide to Hailing a Cab in NYC

See what the hail you've been doing wrong.

Jack Picone4911 days ago
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17 Reasons You Shouldn't Move to New York City

The Big Apple has a few worms.

Jack Picone4944 days ago

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