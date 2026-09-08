Jaap van der Doelen
Joined January 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Slang that Made Ghostface Killah A Rap Legend
Ghostface's debut album, 'Ironman,' turns 20 today. We took a look at the lyrical innovations that made him a hip-hop legend.
Jaap van der Doelen3610 days ago
How the Wu-Tang Clan Rose Up Out of GZA's 'Words From the Genius' Debut
GZA's debut album came out 25 years ago today.
Jaap van der Doelen3863 days ago