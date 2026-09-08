itsthereal
Joined February 2015 | 1 posts
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We Tried To Find The Girl From Craig David's "Fill Me In" Video
Remember The Encyclopedia Britannica? It was a multi-volume set of books that contained the collective knowledge of the planet. Britannica, which sat as a centerpiece in family rooms across the country, and was revered by teachers around the world, was amazing not only in its role as the definitive resource on the world’s history, art, and science, but also for the convenience of solving riddles right at your fingertips.
itsthereal4581 days ago