Isabel Naturman
Joined November 2022 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Memes of 2018
These funny memes captivated the internet throughout 2018. From SpongeBob memes to Black Panther memes, these are the best memes of 2018.
Isabel Naturman2828 days ago
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2018
From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.
Isabel Naturman3163 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2017
With Hulu & Netflix giving traditional TV a run for its money, 2017 has had more amazing television than ever before. These were the 25 best TV shows!
Isabel Naturman3200 days ago