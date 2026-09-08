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Isabel Naturman

Joined November 2022 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

The Best Memes of 2018

The Best Memes of 2018

These funny memes captivated the internet throughout 2018. From SpongeBob memes to Black Panther memes, these are the best memes of 2018.

Isabel Naturman2828 days ago
anticipated

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.

Isabel Naturman3163 days ago
Best TV Shows of 2017

The Best TV Shows of 2017

With Hulu & Netflix giving traditional TV a run for its money, 2017 has had more amazing television than ever before. These were the 25 best TV shows!

Isabel Naturman3200 days ago
Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide 2017

Isabel Naturman3208 days ago

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