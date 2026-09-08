Isaac Fontes
Joined December 2022 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Canadian Songs of 2022
From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.
Isaac Fontes1367 days ago
The Best Canadian Albums of 2022
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.
Isaac Fontes1373 days ago