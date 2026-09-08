Latest Stories
Never Knew a Love Like This Before: Eight Wild Stan Stories to Read Before You Watch 'Swarm' on Prime Video
From Rachael Ray's 'Lemonade'-stained Instagram to 'Meet Me in Temecula', here are eight wild stan stories to read before you watch the new series 'Swarm.'
The Best iPhone Games
The iPhone and iPad devices contain numerous free games that can be acquired through download, ranging from trivia to adventure to retro arcade games to puzzles. Without further ado, here are the 10 best free iPhone and iPad games.
10 Times CNN Burned Donald Trump
CNN features political analysts, media experts, and actual politicians—you know, people who are actually qualified for their jobs. We’ve rounded up a list of CNN’s 10 most brutal Donald Trump burns. Want some ice for that, Mr. President?
'Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Might Soon Be Our Greatest Working American Director
Following his success with Fruitvale Station and Creed, writer/director Ryan Coogler has elevated himself with Black Panther to be one of the greatest working American directors of our time, nipping at the heels of Christopher Ryan and Steven Spielberg