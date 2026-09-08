Henry Green Portrait

Henry Green

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Henry Green180 days ago
J Cole Studio

Watch and Learn: 10 Producers Explain How They Made Your Favorite Beats

Find out how the beats for songs like Drake's "Furthest Thing" and Meek Mill's "Burn" were made from the producers who made them.

Henry Green3517 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Ridiculous "Beat It Up" Lyrics

Guys, please stop going on about how you're gonna assault your girl's lady parts.

Henry Green4543 days ago
Not Available Lead

Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Ice JJ Fish With VladTV

Want to know what Charlamagne tha God thinks about Ice JJ Fish's career? Of course you do.

Henry Green4549 days ago
Not Available Lead

This Day In Rap History: The Notorious B.I.G. Appeared on The Wake Up Show & Answered Questions About 2Pac's Death

On this day in rap history, The Notorious B.I.G. dropped a freestyle and discussed Tupac's death on Sway's Wake Up Show

Henry Green4584 days ago
Advertisement

The Week in Music Writing

All the best music writing from the past week.

Henry Green4589 days ago
Not Available Lead

Complex Staffers Talk About Their Favorite Moments From "The Slim Shady LP" Era

Fifteen years have past since Eminem first burst on the scene. A look back at what left the strongest mark.

Henry Green4589 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App