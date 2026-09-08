Henry Green
Latest Stories
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
Watch and Learn: 10 Producers Explain How They Made Your Favorite Beats
Find out how the beats for songs like Drake's "Furthest Thing" and Meek Mill's "Burn" were made from the producers who made them.
10 Ridiculous "Beat It Up" Lyrics
Guys, please stop going on about how you're gonna assault your girl's lady parts.
Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Ice JJ Fish With VladTV
Want to know what Charlamagne tha God thinks about Ice JJ Fish's career? Of course you do.
This Day In Rap History: The Notorious B.I.G. Appeared on The Wake Up Show & Answered Questions About 2Pac's Death
On this day in rap history, The Notorious B.I.G. dropped a freestyle and discussed Tupac's death on Sway's Wake Up Show
Complex Staffers Talk About Their Favorite Moments From "The Slim Shady LP" Era
Fifteen years have past since Eminem first burst on the scene. A look back at what left the strongest mark.