Hari Ziyad
Joined September 2016 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
A More Diverse Electorate Won't End the White Supremacy Fueling Trump
White people do not need power in numbers to remain in positions of power.
Hari Ziyad3650 days ago
Before Black Lives Matter, Tupac Took on the Police
Tupac's short life was marked by radical resistance to what he called the biggest ‘gang’ in America: the police.
Hari Ziyad3657 days ago
White Millennials Aren't As Progressive As You Think
When it comes to anti-racist activism and presidential politics, white Millennials come up short of expectations.
Hari Ziyad3668 days ago