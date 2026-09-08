Haley Potiker
Joined March 2016 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Mean Things Republican Politicians Have Said About Ted Cruz
Poor Ted Cruz! His coworkers just don't like him.
Haley Potiker3796 days ago
If Trump "Says What Everyone Is Thinking," Here's What Everyone Is Thinking
If Donald Trump is, as his supporters claim, saying “what everyone is thinking,” then here are just some of the things we’ve all been thinking.
Haley Potiker3817 days ago
Dreams and Nightmares of a Hillary Clinton Presidency
As much the possibility of our first female president creates an opportunity for empowerment and social change, it sets the stage for backlash.
Haley Potiker3829 days ago