Gus Turner
Joined May 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best First-Person Shooter Games of All Time
Here are the best first-person shooters that you should start playing today.
Gus Turner3337 days ago
The 50 Best Albums of 2016
The Best Albums of 2016 includes projects from Chance the Rapper to Anderson .Paak to Drake to Rihanna to Beyonce to Esperanza Spalding but who's No. 1?
Gus Turner3573 days ago
The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s (Right Now)
These are the best rappers out right now in their 20s.
Gus Turner3662 days ago
Who Has the Best Verse on G.O.O.D. Music's "Champions?"
G.O.O.D. Music's first single from 'Cruel Winter' is an insane, bench-clearing clash of titans—but who has the best verse?
Gus Turner3758 days ago