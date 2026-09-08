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Gurvinder Singh

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

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8 Common Myths About Sunglasses, Debunked

When it comes to sunglasses, it's tough to separate fact from fiction. Fortunately we did the work for you.

Gurvinder Singh4311 days ago
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7 Reasons Your Car Insurance is Probably Sky High

So what surprising factors contribute to high car insurance rates?

Gurvinder Singh4500 days ago
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10 Essential Grilling Techniques Every Guy Should Learn

The key to mastering the grill is to first of all learn the basics, and then elevate it by adding your own creative spin. Here, we break down those basics

Gurvinder Singh4510 days ago
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10 College Ballers we Want to See on the Cover of the Next "NBA 2K"

Because, why not?

Gurvinder Singh4569 days ago
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Who Needs Aaron Paul? The 10 Best "Need For Speed" Video Games

Gamers, start your engines.

Gurvinder Singh4571 days ago
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10 Movie Directors Who Should Make Video Games

Because, why not?

Gurvinder Singh4593 days ago
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The World's 10 Most Dangerous Roads and the Perfect Cars To Conquer Them

And you thought rolling down the I-95 in your hoopty was dangerous?

Gurvinder Singh4593 days ago
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10 California Cities We'd Rather Live in Than NYC

It's time to hit the west coast.

Gurvinder Singh4774 days ago

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