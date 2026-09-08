Gavin Godfrey Portrait

Gavin Godfrey

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Joined March 2017 | 1 posts
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Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, Future, Latto

50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.

Gavin Godfrey763 days ago

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