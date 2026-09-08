George Davies
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Dapz On The Map Is On A Grime Mission
Birmingham’s Own: As one of 0121’s most respected emcees, Dapz On The Map is giving grime an injection of reflective lyricism that some could say has been missing for quite some time.
George Davies2978 days ago
The Stars Are Aligning For Stardom
Birmingham’s Own: In his first ever interview, the rapper opens up about flying the flag for the city streets he loves and grew from.
George Davies3026 days ago