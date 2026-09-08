Geo Hagen Portrait

Geo Hagen

Joined August 2021 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

sneaker-of-the-year

Sneaker Shopping & FSR Hosts On ‘Sneaker of The Year' Book

Curated by the highly-attuned Complex editorial team, this new publication captures 35 years of sneaker culture from an insider’s perspective &amp; more since 1985.

Geo Hagen1928 days ago
hoka-one-one-x-thisisneverthat

HOKA ONE ONE x THISISNEVERTHAT DROP NEW MERCH AND MARSHMALLOW SNEAKER

We are very excited about this exclusive drop because it’s between two of the brands we show lots of love to at Complex SHOP: HOKA One One and thisisneverthat.

Geo Hagen1948 days ago
little-giants

INTRODUCING LITTLE GIANTS: DOPE STREETWEAR FOR MIGHTY KIDS

Little Giants is not just in this for the money. The broad vision of this Brooklyn-based kids brand is way more expansive, specializing in streetwear for kids.

Geo Hagen1951 days ago
north-face

How The North Face Became Streetwear’s Favorite Outdoor Brand

Today, we’re here for both the brand’s retro styles and its more modern, urban takes on utilitarian design. After all, there’s some rough terrain out there.

Geo Hagen1957 days ago
salomon-s-journey-from-the-slopes-to-the-streets

Salomon’s Journey from the Slopes to the Streets

We are seeing technical apparel and outdoor gear having a big moment right now, and it’s a trend that's only gathering more steam. Salomon is someone to watch.

Geo Hagen1958 days ago
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need-to-know-chrystie-nyc

Need To Know: Chrystie NYC

Founded in 2016, Chrystie NYC created by Pep Kim is a dynamic skate brand. Check out our exclusive interview with Pep Kim on this week's SHOP Buyers Guide.

Geo Hagen1964 days ago
style-risks-marcus-paul

Spring’s Best Style Risks According to Marcus Paul

In the elite ranks of fashion stylists &amp; creatives who conjure magic on set, Marcus Paul uses his own unique space. Here are spring's best streetwear styles recs.

Geo Hagen1968 days ago
pigeons-planes-x-umi

PIGEONS & PLANES X UMI: THE INTROSPECTION COLLECTION

Umi is a contemporary soul singer with a voice that travels directly to your heart &amp; makes you feel the exact emotions she’s trying to convey in her new EP.

Geo Hagen1995 days ago
erl-affix-two-of-our-favorite-new-brands

ERL & AFFIX: Two of Our Favorite New Brands

These days, it feels like there’s a new streetwear brand sprouting up almost every week. In this Buyer’s Guide, we’re shining the spotlight on ERL and Affix.

Geo Hagen2006 days ago
need-to-know-sevenstore-uk

NEED TO KNOW: SEVENSTORE, UK

If you were ever to visit Liverpool in the UK, one of the fashion stops you’d have to make is SEVENSTORE, a globally curated mecca of luxury labels, and brands.

Geo Hagen2026 days ago
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alife-pays-homage-to-black-historic-icons

Alife Pays Homage to Black Historic Icons

After all the unsettling racial issues of 2020, Black History month just feels so much more important this year. NYC’s Alife is definitely leading the way.

Geo Hagen2040 days ago
thriftcon-merging-vintage-and-streetwear

THRIFTCON: MERGING VINTAGE AND STREETWEAR

The unique vintage streetwear scene is an often slept-on lane for unearthing one-of-a-kind grails, so we are definitely excited to be partnering ThriftCon.

Geo Hagen2041 days ago
serving-the-people

Lucien Smith’s Non-Profit Foundation, Serving The People, is on a Mission to Uplift Emerging Creatives

Lucien Smith is an artist and founder of Serving The People, a non-profit digital community connecting innovators with audiences to facilitate opportunities.

Geo Hagen2047 days ago

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