Geo Hagen
Latest Stories
Sneaker Shopping & FSR Hosts On ‘Sneaker of The Year' Book
Curated by the highly-attuned Complex editorial team, this new publication captures 35 years of sneaker culture from an insider’s perspective & more since 1985.
HOKA ONE ONE x THISISNEVERTHAT DROP NEW MERCH AND MARSHMALLOW SNEAKER
We are very excited about this exclusive drop because it’s between two of the brands we show lots of love to at Complex SHOP: HOKA One One and thisisneverthat.
INTRODUCING LITTLE GIANTS: DOPE STREETWEAR FOR MIGHTY KIDS
Little Giants is not just in this for the money. The broad vision of this Brooklyn-based kids brand is way more expansive, specializing in streetwear for kids.
How The North Face Became Streetwear’s Favorite Outdoor Brand
Today, we’re here for both the brand’s retro styles and its more modern, urban takes on utilitarian design. After all, there’s some rough terrain out there.
Salomon’s Journey from the Slopes to the Streets
We are seeing technical apparel and outdoor gear having a big moment right now, and it’s a trend that's only gathering more steam. Salomon is someone to watch.
Need To Know: Chrystie NYC
Founded in 2016, Chrystie NYC created by Pep Kim is a dynamic skate brand. Check out our exclusive interview with Pep Kim on this week's SHOP Buyers Guide.
Spring’s Best Style Risks According to Marcus Paul
In the elite ranks of fashion stylists & creatives who conjure magic on set, Marcus Paul uses his own unique space. Here are spring's best streetwear styles recs.
PIGEONS & PLANES X UMI: THE INTROSPECTION COLLECTION
Umi is a contemporary soul singer with a voice that travels directly to your heart & makes you feel the exact emotions she’s trying to convey in her new EP.
ERL & AFFIX: Two of Our Favorite New Brands
These days, it feels like there’s a new streetwear brand sprouting up almost every week. In this Buyer’s Guide, we’re shining the spotlight on ERL and Affix.
NEED TO KNOW: SEVENSTORE, UK
If you were ever to visit Liverpool in the UK, one of the fashion stops you’d have to make is SEVENSTORE, a globally curated mecca of luxury labels, and brands.
Alife Pays Homage to Black Historic Icons
After all the unsettling racial issues of 2020, Black History month just feels so much more important this year. NYC’s Alife is definitely leading the way.
THRIFTCON: MERGING VINTAGE AND STREETWEAR
The unique vintage streetwear scene is an often slept-on lane for unearthing one-of-a-kind grails, so we are definitely excited to be partnering ThriftCon.
Lucien Smith’s Non-Profit Foundation, Serving The People, is on a Mission to Uplift Emerging Creatives
Lucien Smith is an artist and founder of Serving The People, a non-profit digital community connecting innovators with audiences to facilitate opportunities.