freddiemarcury
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Freddie Marcury’s Top Picks (June 2014)
First things first I want to give a shout out to Complexion, holding it down in London town. Besides hosting his weekly FutureBeats Show, he recently started up his own label FutureBeats Records and I personally look forward to seeing what releases he and his team have in store. No doubt will the vibes be high and the bass low.
Freddie Marcury's Top FREE Picks (May 2014)
What's up everyone, welcome back and thank you for joining me for another fantastic month of bass music. This month I have collected a fantastic 82 song playlist for you featuring artists from all corners of the world and internet. One thing I forgot to mention in last month's premiere post is that nearly every song in all of my playlists are FREE DOWNLOADS. I try to keep the list clean of the mainstream Beatport stuff, because you have probably already heard that.
Freddie Marcury's Top Picks (April 2014)
Damn son where'd — NO! You know where you found it, right here on Do Androids Dance, son. Welcome one and all to a new monthly installment of everything Trap, Trillwave, Future Beats, Future Bass, Jersey Club, Baltimore Club, and what ever other sub-genre people want to file these bass heavy, sex makin', booty shakin', crowd-gone-wild eargasms under. Who am I? Your new lovely host for this trip through Trap month-in-month-out, Freddie Marcury.