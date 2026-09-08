Frantz Rocher Portrait

Frantz Rocher

Joined July 2014 | 44 posts
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Latest Stories

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Famous Movie Compositions to Score Everyday Situations

Clint Mansell knows just how you feel.

Frantz Rocher4488 days ago
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10 Movie Scenes That Will Make You Scared As Hell To Pick Up the Phone

These movie scenes involving telephones, like in "Locke," will make you grateful for telemarketers.

Frantz Rocher4528 days ago
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Everything That's Happened in the World Since Season 3 of "The Boondocks"

The world hasn't been the same since the last time we saw Huey, Riley, and Granddad in the suburb of Woodcrest in 2010.

Frantz Rocher4536 days ago
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10 Things "The Boondocks" Have Taught Us About Life

We have gone through many hilarious adventures with the Freeman family, but laughs aside, The Boondocks were not without its educational moments.

Frantz Rocher4537 days ago
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5 Ways Conan O'Brien Will Make the MTV Movie Awards Suck Less

Conan O'Brien has the right combination of credibility and weirdness to liven up the MTV Movie Awards.

Frantz Rocher4541 days ago
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What Your Favorite Wes Anderson Movie Character Says About You

Awkward? Anti-social? A bit of a sociopath? Let Wes Anderson help you figure yourself out.

Frantz Rocher4577 days ago
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Wes Anderson Movie Quotes to Use to Win Any Argument

These Wes Anderson movie zingers will help you to ether someone while keeping it classy.

Frantz Rocher4577 days ago
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"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" Quotes to Incorporate Into Your Everyday Life

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Jim Carrey classic with quotable lines from the film to use on the reg.

Frantz Rocher4608 days ago
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Interview: Rising Star Arden Cho Talks Joining "Teen Wolf" and Asian Representation in Hollywood

Get to know Teen Wolf's sexy new cast member.

Frantz Rocher4637 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Movies of 2014

Get thee to Fandango and start buying in advance.

Frantz Rocher4642 days ago
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The Worst TV Shows of 2013

That whole "Golden Age of television" thing? These shows don't apply.

Frantz Rocher4653 days ago
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The Most Stupiderest Things Celebrities Said in 2013

Some people just need to learn to think before they speak.

Frantz Rocher4656 days ago
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The Hottest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show GIFs

Complete with Daria quotes.

Frantz Rocher4663 days ago
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Comparing the Death Scene in the New "Bonnie & Clyde" to the Old "Bonnie & Clyde"

Hint: One of these things is really, really lame.

Frantz Rocher4664 days ago
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What Your Favorite Coen Bros. Character Says About You

Are you more of a Barton Fink or a Marge Gunderson?

Frantz Rocher4668 days ago
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7 First Impressions of Childish Gambino's 'Because the Internet'

Because the Internet leaked.

Frantz Rocher4671 days ago
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The Most Uncomfortable Moments on "Hello Ladies" (So Far)

To laugh and cringe at the same damn time.

Frantz Rocher4683 days ago
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The "Bound 2" Music Video Is the New Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Oh, you thought it was just a music video?

Frantz Rocher4685 days ago

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