Frantz Rocher
Latest Stories
Famous Movie Compositions to Score Everyday Situations
Clint Mansell knows just how you feel.
10 Movie Scenes That Will Make You Scared As Hell To Pick Up the Phone
These movie scenes involving telephones, like in "Locke," will make you grateful for telemarketers.
Everything That's Happened in the World Since Season 3 of "The Boondocks"
The world hasn't been the same since the last time we saw Huey, Riley, and Granddad in the suburb of Woodcrest in 2010.
10 Things "The Boondocks" Have Taught Us About Life
We have gone through many hilarious adventures with the Freeman family, but laughs aside, The Boondocks were not without its educational moments.
5 Ways Conan O'Brien Will Make the MTV Movie Awards Suck Less
Conan O'Brien has the right combination of credibility and weirdness to liven up the MTV Movie Awards.
What Your Favorite Wes Anderson Movie Character Says About You
Awkward? Anti-social? A bit of a sociopath? Let Wes Anderson help you figure yourself out.
Wes Anderson Movie Quotes to Use to Win Any Argument
These Wes Anderson movie zingers will help you to ether someone while keeping it classy.
"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" Quotes to Incorporate Into Your Everyday Life
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Jim Carrey classic with quotable lines from the film to use on the reg.
Interview: Rising Star Arden Cho Talks Joining "Teen Wolf" and Asian Representation in Hollywood
Get to know Teen Wolf's sexy new cast member.
The Most Anticipated Movies of 2014
Get thee to Fandango and start buying in advance.
The Worst TV Shows of 2013
That whole "Golden Age of television" thing? These shows don't apply.
The Most Stupiderest Things Celebrities Said in 2013
Some people just need to learn to think before they speak.
The Hottest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show GIFs
Complete with Daria quotes.
Comparing the Death Scene in the New "Bonnie & Clyde" to the Old "Bonnie & Clyde"
Hint: One of these things is really, really lame.
What Your Favorite Coen Bros. Character Says About You
Are you more of a Barton Fink or a Marge Gunderson?
7 First Impressions of Childish Gambino's 'Because the Internet'
Because the Internet leaked.
The Most Uncomfortable Moments on "Hello Ladies" (So Far)
To laugh and cringe at the same damn time.
The "Bound 2" Music Video Is the New Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Oh, you thought it was just a music video?