Felipe Delerme
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Lyrical Nirvana? Deconstructing Rap's Bizarre Kurt Cobain Obsession
Hip-hop loves to reference the infamous rock star. But what the hell are they saying?
Felipe Delerme5644 days ago
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