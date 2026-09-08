Felipe Delerme Portrait

Felipe Delerme

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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Lyrical Nirvana? Deconstructing Rap's Bizarre Kurt Cobain Obsession

Hip-hop loves to reference the infamous rock star. But what the hell are they saying?

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VOTE: Who Rocked Drake's

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