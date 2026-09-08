Felicia Kelley
Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.
Your summer is incomplete without this.
Felicia Kelley5529 days ago
Free Outdoor Movie Screenings in NYC This Week (7/25-31)
The latest in penny-pinching techniques.
Felicia Kelley5533 days ago
The 20 Best Beer Gardens in NYC
Frothy beer and a garden. We'll drink to that.
Felicia Kelley5537 days ago
Beetlejuice, Justin Bieber, and more: Free Movies to See Outside in NYC This Week (7/18-7/24)
If only the Juiceman and the Biebs were in a movie together.
Felicia Kelley5540 days ago
Cool Kids Listening Party Tonight (7/7) in NYC
<p>Hear <em>When Fish Ride Bicycles</em> before it officially drops.</p>
Felicia Kelley5551 days ago
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Food of the Weird: Chicken and Waffle Cupcakes and Other Fried Chicken Combos
<p>Y'all ain't ready for Red Velvet Chicken.</p>
Felicia Kelley5552 days ago
NYC's 10 Best New Restaurants of 2011 (So Far)
New joints to set you to salivating.
Felicia Kelley5560 days ago