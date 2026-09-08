Ezra Isaacson
Joined June 2018 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Here's What Went Down at the NBA 2K League's Showcase
With the inaugural season of the NBA’s 2K gaming league approaching its first postseason, it seemed timely that four of its best players could have a little bit of fun on the sticks.
Ezra Isaacson2969 days ago
JAY-Z's New Position With Puma Basketball Was News to Marvin Bagley III
We caught up with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Marvin Bagley III, to talk about his sneaker deal, the prospects of meeting JAY-Z, and what advice he received during the draft process.
Ezra Isaacson3009 days ago