Evan Lawson
Joined March 2018 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Nicki Minaj Features
Nicki Minaj is a competitive MC who always rises to the occasion when rhyming alongside her peers—from Lil Wayne ad Drake to Beyonce and Trey Songz. Need proof? Here are Nicki Minaj's best guest verses and features, ranked.
Evan Lawson3054 days ago
Matter of Instinct Offers a Return to That Classic Barbershop Experience
Matter of Instinct Barbershop recently opened its doors in March.
Evan Lawson3087 days ago