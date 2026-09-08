Ethan Scott
Joined February 2023 | 1 posts
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Latest Stories
Draymond Green, Still Talking: "If You Ain’t With Me, You’re Against Me"
The motor-mouthed Golden State Warriors All-Star isn’t taking last season’s historic defeat lightly. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and now Kevin Durant by his side, Draymond Green is ready to take back the title.
Ethan Scott3570 days ago