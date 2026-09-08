Esmeralda Portillo Portrait

Esmeralda Portillo

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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Are Continuous Sequels Harming Video Game Franchises?

Are video game sequels harming their own franchises?

Esmeralda Portillo4470 days ago
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10 Things Bosses Should Stop Asking Their Employees to Do

They may have the best intentions, but in this case, it doesn't really matter.

Esmeralda Portillo4475 days ago
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The Top 12 Annoyances With Both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4

Love the consoles, except for one tiny thing.

Esmeralda Portillo4562 days ago
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How to Tell a Boss Fight is About to Happen and 5 More Things Only Gamers Know

It's a very specific skill set.

Esmeralda Portillo4570 days ago
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8 Dumb Things Video Games Have Been Accused of Causing

From cancer to good old fashioned insanity.

Esmeralda Portillo4586 days ago
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