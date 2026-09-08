Esmeralda Portillo
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Are Continuous Sequels Harming Video Game Franchises?
Are video game sequels harming their own franchises?
Esmeralda Portillo4470 days ago
10 Things Bosses Should Stop Asking Their Employees to Do
They may have the best intentions, but in this case, it doesn't really matter.
Esmeralda Portillo4475 days ago
The Top 12 Annoyances With Both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4
Love the consoles, except for one tiny thing.
Esmeralda Portillo4562 days ago
How to Tell a Boss Fight is About to Happen and 5 More Things Only Gamers Know
It's a very specific skill set.
Esmeralda Portillo4570 days ago
8 Dumb Things Video Games Have Been Accused of Causing
From cancer to good old fashioned insanity.
Esmeralda Portillo4586 days ago
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