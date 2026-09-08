Ernest Baker Portrait

Ernest Baker

Joined November 2015 | 26 posts
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best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Ernest Baker240 days ago
Juice WRLD with blond dreadlocks wearing a red hoodie with patches, stands in front of a graffiti-style background.

The 50 Most Depressing Rap Songs

Throughout the decades, hip-hop has produced plenty of songs about emotional darkness. From Jay-Z to XXXTENTACION, here are 50 of the most depressing rap songs of all time.

Ernest Baker380 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Ernest Baker2171 days ago
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Taking Acid With ILoveMakonnen

Ernest Baker4116 days ago
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Drake In Real Life

Ernest Baker4172 days ago
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SXSW Is Decadent And Depraved

Ernest Baker4195 days ago
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When White People Say "Nigga"

Ernest Baker4368 days ago
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The Art Of Physical Confrontation

Ernest Baker4371 days ago
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How To Deal With Fuccbois

Ernest Baker4378 days ago
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Patrick Bateman, American Hero

Ernest Baker4465 days ago
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Getting Out Of The Friend Zone

Ernest Baker4481 days ago
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Winter Is Better Than Summer

Ernest Baker4496 days ago

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