Ernest Baker
Joined November 2015 | 26 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
Ernest Baker240 days ago
The 50 Most Depressing Rap Songs
Throughout the decades, hip-hop has produced plenty of songs about emotional darkness. From Jay-Z to XXXTENTACION, here are 50 of the most depressing rap songs of all time.
Ernest Baker380 days ago
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
Ernest Baker2171 days ago
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